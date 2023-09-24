MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Mohamed Kamara returned a fumbled ball five yards into the end zone and Colorado State beat Middle Tennessee 31-23 on Saturday night.



Fowler-Nicolosi connected with two 7-yard touchdown passes to Tory Horton, one each in the third and fourth quarters to give Colorado State a 24-17 lead with 11:34 remaining and Kamara scored on the ensuing series two plays later.



But Nicholas Vattiato then drove Middle Tennessee 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by his 10-yard TD pass to Elijah Metcalf that cut the deficit to 31-23 with 6:34 to play.



The Blue Raiders drove to the Colorado State 32 with seven seconds to play. The game ended when Nuer Gatkuoth sacked Vattiato.



Fowler-Nicolosi completed 29 of 42 passes for 36 yards. Dallin Holker had 11 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown for Colorado State (1-2). Horton finished with 10 catches for 99 yards.



Vattiato was 30-of-41 passing for 274 yards, threw three touchdown passes and added 47 yards on the ground and touchdown run from short yardage for Middle Tennessee (1-2).

Holden Willis had nine catches for 118 yards, Metcalf finished with 11 for 95 and each had a touchdown reception.