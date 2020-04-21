Alexa Romero already had a memorable career going with the Syracuse University softball team when the coronavirus pandemic added a unique twist.

Midway through her senior season with the Orange, the former Eaglecrest High School ace pitcher had her season brought to an end as the pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of all spring collegiate sports.

But Romero now has something to look forward to, as the organization voted to make available a fifth year of eligibility to senior athletes in spring sports. It took about as long as one of the pitches that has made Romero one of college softball’s strikeout queens to get to the plate before she decided to take it.

“To be honest, there was no choice, I knew once I heard I could come back, there was no doubt in my mind I would,” Romero told the Sentinel. “I wasn’t going to let this pandemic end my career. …I need to finish what I started.”

That ability to finish came into question in March, when the coronavirus threat brought a sudden end to a season in which Syracuse had gotten off to a 10-10 start. Romero had a decision in nine of those games (4-4 and one save) — with a 3.00 ERA in 63 innings pitched. She had amassed 66 strikeouts and felt like she was getting into a groove.

Like all college spring athletes, Romero was blindsided when the NCAA quickly moved to canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus. She headed home with her future anything but clear.

“I was really sad; after our coach had told us they were telling everybody to go back to their hometowns and stay safe, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Romero said. “It was very stressful.”

The good news for Romero (and the other senior on the team, outfielder Toni Martin) arrived on March 30 — 22 days after Syracuse’s last game — when the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to approve an additional season of competition for spring athletes. Both Romero and Martin intend to take advantage of the ruling.

They will find a welcoming situation, as Director of Athletics John Wildhack said Syracuse will support any senior that wishes to come back and compete.

“Inviting the spring sport student-athletes to come back to Syracuse to further their academic pursuits and experience closure for their collegiate athletics experience is the right thing to do,” Wildhack said in a statement.

“I appreciate the support of University leadership, the athletics administration, and the coaches in arriving at this decision and positioning the department to be able to support our student-athletes in fulfilling their academic and athletic pursuits,” he added.

Romero now has a chance to add to a career that is already one for the Syracuse recordbooks.

She has picked up 46 career wins and is close to becoming No. 2 on the program’s all-time list. As a sophomore, Romero ranked first in the nation among DI pitchers in strikeouts per seven innings at 10.9.

