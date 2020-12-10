Colorado, Utah clash moved to Saturday morning in Boulder

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado will play host to Utah Saturday morning in the earliest game in Folsom Field history. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The kickoff between Utah and No. 21 Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, has been moved to Saturday morning.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. It was moved to take the place of the Michigan-Ohio State game, which was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program. The Utah-Colorado game will start at 12:05 p.m. EST.

Colorado said in a release this will be the earliest kickoff time in Folsom Field’s 97-year history. The previous mark was set when Nebraska and Colorado began at 12:09 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2007.

