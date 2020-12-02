FILE – Colorado head coach Tad Boyle applauds his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo taken in Boulder. Boyle and the Buffaloes had their Pac-12 opener against Arizona postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The University of Colorado has ordered its men’s basketball program to pause activities for COVID-19 reasons and the Pac-12 has postponed the Buffaloes’ conference opener at Arizona that was set for Wednesday.

The Pac-12 said it would work with both schools to find a mutually agreeable makeup date.
Athletic director Rick George said the status of other upcoming games is dependent on contact tracing and subsequent testing of players and basketball staff this week.

The last time the Buffaloes’ regular season was interrupted was in December 2006 when back-to-back home games were canceled because of a snowstorm.

