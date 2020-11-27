The postponed Air Force-Army football game at Michie Stadium has been rescheduled to December.

The game is now scheduled for Dec. 19 on Army’s home field. It was moved from its customary spot on the first Saturday in November because of COVID-19 issues at the Air Force Academy.

The rescheduling keeps alive the competition between the three service academies for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the 49th year. Air Force beat Navy 40-7 to open its season in early October and a win over the Black Knights would give the Falcons the hardware for the 21st time.

The 121st Army-Navy game is set for Dec. 12, also at Michie Stadium.