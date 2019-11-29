ENGLEWOOD | Broncos coach Vic Fangio still isn’t saying who will start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend even though he said rookie Drew Lock played well while taking three-fourths of the snaps with the starters at practice this week.

Fangio says he still wants to look at the practice film of Lock and Brandon Allen, who has gone 1-2 as Denver’s starting QB since Joe Flacco went on injured reserve after eight games with a neck injury.

The Broncos (3-8), who have had a worse record after 11 games just three times in their 60-year history, all in the AFL days in the 1960s, host the Chargers (4-7) Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Fangio said it’s 50-50 whether Von Miller (knee) will play. Miller hasn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48.