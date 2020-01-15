ENGLEWOOD | Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was dejected a month ago over his Pro Bowl snub and resolved to make it into the NFL’s annual all-star game in 2020.

“It is what it is,” he said several times at the podium when asked about not making the Pro Bowl after his breakout second season in the NFL. After thinking it over, he later told The Associated Press and The Athletic in an interview, “In God’s timing, it’ll happen the way it’s supposed to.”

On Wednesday, the NFL named Sutton as the replacement for injured Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Sutton joins teammate Von Miller as the Broncos’ representatives in the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m so thankful and grateful for this opportunity,” Sutton tweeted. “There’s so much more to push towards and I’m excited about it all. Thank y’all for all the love!”

Sutton is the first receiver in team history to make the Pro Bowl in his second season. Demaryius Thomas, Brandon Marshall and Steve Watson all made it in their third pro season.

After flashing as a rookie with 42 catches for 704 yards and four TDs, Sutton worked out last winter with former NFL star Anquan Boldin in Florida to pick up tips about beating double teams.

That work paid off last season when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six scores despite working with three different starting QBs.

Sutton also ranked third in the AFC with 15.4 yards per catch and tied for second in the NFL with 16 catches of 25 yards or more.

On the day he was snubbed last month, he said he aims to make a similar leap in Year 3 so that he’ll be a shoo-in next time.

That opportunity came a lot earlier than he anticipated.