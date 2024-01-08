Boston Bruins (24-8-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3, second in the Central Division)



Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Colorado Avalanche after Trent Frederic’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bruins’ 7-3 win.



Colorado is 25-12-3 overall and 16-5-0 in home games. The Avalanche have a 23-3-3 record in games they score three or more goals.



Boston has a 24-8-6 record overall and a 12-5-3 record on the road. The Bruins have gone 9-0-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.



The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.



TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 20 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.



Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.



Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.



INJURIES: Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Bowen Byram: out (lower body), Miles Wood: day to day (illness), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).



Bruins: James van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed).

— The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar