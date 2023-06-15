Congratulations to some local golfers who have recorded holes-in-one on Aurora golf courses in April, May and June of 2023. To report holes-in-one, have courses email sports@sentinelcolorado.com:
AURORA HOLES-IN-ONE (APRIL, MAY, JUNE 2023)
June 13: Jacob Dack, Springhill G.C., No. 11, 150 yards, 6 hybrid. Witnesses: Nick Pena, Travis Simons
May 31: Steve Sciba, Aurora Hills G.C., No. 7, 126 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Daniel Mikesell, Bobby Olgo, Thomas Ries
May 26: Jason Allen, Aurora Hills G.C., No. 3, 169 yards, 8 iron. Witness: Bob Stewart
May 7: Ray Belfiore, Meadow Hills G.C., No. 13, 124 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Mark Bachusz, Brooke Belfiore, Tim Ridley
May 2: Steve Beaudoin, Meadow Hills G.C., No. 2, 135 yards, 8 iron. Witnesses: Karen Desantis, Rick Klotz, Jane Lemers
April 29: Kyle Zeller, Springhill G.C., No. 17, 134 yards, 9 iron. Witnesses: Truett Davis, Brenton Graham, Topher Thompson
April 16: Jeff Thomas, Springhill G.C., No. 8, 204 yards, 5 wood. Witnesses: Norbert Lewis, Davante Thomas