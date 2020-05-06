AURORA | The city of Aurora will reopen its municipal golf courses Wednesday, nearly six weeks after they were closed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city closed Aurora Hills G.C., Meadow Hills G.C., Murphy Creek G.C., Saddle Rock G.C. and Springhill G.C. and all golf facilities on March 20 and they stayed shuttered for 47 days in total, though courses were maintained by minimal personnel to be ready for play.

Aurora Hills, Meadow Hills and Saddle Rock are scheduled to open Wednesday, followed by Springhill on Friday. Murphy Creek is not yet ready for play and remains closed.

Changes have definitely taken place, as rounds will be walking only (no carts) and tee times must be booked by calling the golf courses individually. Aurora has long had an online option to book tee times, but a new system is not yet working. Golf shops also remain closed to the public.

Social distancing (6-feet) is required during play and masks are encouraged, while the city asks that anyone awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or showing any signs of a fever or respiratory ailment stay off the courses. Violators will be asked to leave with no refunds (full City of Aurora golf COVID-19 policies, here).

Denver closed its courses before Aurora in March and reopened on April 22.

Course contact information: Aurora Hills G.C. (303-739-1550), Meadow Hills G.C. (303-326-8450), Saddle Rock G.C. (303-326-8460), Springhill G.C. (303-739-6854), Murphy Creek G.C. (303-739-1560).

