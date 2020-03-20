AURORA | Thursday’s snow storm likely would have put golf in Aurora on hold for awhile, but the hiatus will be longer because of recent coronavirus developments.

The City of Aurora closed all of its five municipal courses — Aurora Hills G.C., Meadow Hills G.C., Murphy Creek G.C., Saddle Rock G.C. and Springhill G.C. — and all over golf facilities on Friday until April 20, coming in line with other surrounding municipalities.

The City of Denver closed its golf courses on Wednesday for an undetermined period of time.

“These steps are being taken in an effort to minimize exposure risk to our staff and the public,” City of Aurora golf said in a statement. “For those that may be concerned, the courses will continue to be maintained with minimal staff (practicing social distancing) in order to be ready when play does resume.”

The closures also apply to the pro shops, though restaurants may still be open for take-out orders.