AURORA | The coronavirus pandemic took so much from prep athletic world in the last year, with the losses including last season’s A-Town All-Star Games, which have become a tradition since 2016.

Sentinel Colorado is pleased to announce the return of the girls and boys games featuring much of the top talent from Aurora’s 11 largest high schools — Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK —as selected by the Sentinel in conjunction with balloting of city coaches.

At least one representative from each program was selected.

Gateway High School was scheduled to be the site of last year’s games and is again the venue for this year’s games on April 10, beginning with the girls game (held for the fourth time) at 5 p.m. and the boys game (which celebrates its fifth anniversary) at 7 p.m.

Due to ongoing health precautions to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, the game will not be open to the general public, but each player will be able to have two people in to watch.

The games will be live streamed, link to come.

The last time the A-Town All-Star Games were contested was in 2019, when Kenny Foster-led Team East won the boys game and Jade Moore displayed her range in the girls game.

Past A-Town All-Star Games have included a number of accomplished alumni such as Regis Jesuit grad Fran Belibi, who recently won the NCAA national title with Stanford, UCLA star Michaela Onyenwere of Grandview, Colbey Ross of Eaglecrest (who went on to star at Pepperdine), NCAA Division II All-American Jaizec Lottie of Cherokee Trail and more.

2021 A-TOWN ALL-STAR BASKETBALL GAMES

AURORA | Information for the 5th A-Town All-Stars boys and 4th A-Town All-Stars girls games presented by Sentinel Colorado:

A-TOWN ALL-STARS

WHAT: Fifth A-Town All-Stars boys basketball game, fourth girls game

WHEN: 5 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys), Saturday, April 10

WHERE: Gateway High School (Main Gym)

WHO: Twenty of Aurora’s top boys and 16 top girls players from 11 city prep programs (Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK) from the Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools along with Regis Jesuit High School as selected by Sentinel based on nominations and voting of city coaches