AURORA | The annual A-Town All-Star Games for Aurora’s best and brightest boys and girls basketball players — presented by Sentinel Colorado — returns this season and is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 18, at Eaglecrest High School.

The 20-player rosters for the girls and boys games — as selected by the Sentinel based on the nominations/voting of all city coaches — are being finalized. Rosters will be comprised of players from Aurora’s 11 largest high schools (Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK) and every school will be represented.

Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. and ticket prices will be $6 for both games (purchase online only, ticket link), with the girls scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the boys at approximately 1 p.m.

The A-Town All-Star boys game began eight years ago and was played for the first time at Aurora Central in 2016, followed by Cherokee Trail (2017), Rangeview (2018), Smoky Hill (2019) and Gateway in 2021 following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was canceled last season. The A-Town All-Star girls game is in its seventh year.

2023 A-TOWN ALL-STAR BASKETBALL GAMES

AURORA | Information for the A-Town All-Stars boys and girls games presented by Sentinel Colorado:

A-TOWN ALL-STAR GAMES

WHAT: A-Town All-Stars boys and girls games

WHEN: 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys), Saturday, March 18

WHERE: Eaglecrest High School (The Nest), 5100 S. Picadilly St.

WHO: Twenty of Aurora’s top boys and girls players from 11 city prep programs (Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK) from the Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools along with Regis Jesuit High School as selected by Sentinel based on nominations and voting of city coaches

TICKETS: $6 (available online only, ticket link). Doors open at 10:15 a.m.