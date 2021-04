AURORA | Roster for Team West in the fourth annual A-Town All-Stars Girls basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Gateway High School:

2021 A-TOWN ALL-STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM WEST (Away team, wearing dark jerseys)

No. 1 — Libby Campbell, 5-foot-8, G, sr., Grandview

No. 23 — Shanah Estangle, 5-8, F, sr., Cherokee Trail

No. 10 — Jhayiana Harris, 5-9, G/F, soph., Overland

No. 2 — Jameri Hartsfield, 5-6, G, jr., Gateway

No. 3 — Breanna Jefferson, 5-3, G, jr., Vista PEAK

No. 14 — Nia McKenzie, 6-0, F, soph., Eaglecrest

No. 3 — Breelyn Robinson, 5-7, G, sr., Grandview

No. 5 — Laci Roffle, 5-11, F, soph., Eaglecrest

Coach: Howard Payne, Vista PEAK

Originally selected but unable to play: Lauren Betts, Grandview; Mia Collins, Cherokee Trail; Marya Hudgins, Grandview; Savitri Jackson, Regis Jesuit; Mikenzie Jones, Vista PEAK; Samantha Jones, Regis Jesuit; Addison O’Grady, Grandview; Avery VanSickle, Regis Jesuit; Ny’Era West, Rangeview