AURORA | Roster for Team East in the fifth annual A-Town All-Stars Boys Basketball Game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Gateway High School:

2021 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM EAST (Home team, wearing white jerseys)

No. 3 — Khafre Garrett-Mills, 6-foot-3, G, soph., Aurora Central

No. 24 — Anthony Harris Jr., 6-5, F/G, jr., Smoky Hill

No. 4 — Taveon Long, 6-2, G/F, jr., Hinkley

No. 3 — Brayden Maldonado, 5-11, G, jr., Smoky Hill

No. 12 — Cade Palmer, 6-0, G, sr., Rangeview

No. 15 — Adrian Price, 6-6, C, sr., Eaglecrest

No. 5 — Johnny Rogers, 5-9, G, sr., Hinkley

No. 1 — Kavon Williams, 6-6, W, sr., Aurora Central

No. 22 — Jameel Wright, 6-1, G, sr., Overland

No. 5 — Remy Wedgeworth, 6-0, G, jr., Overland

Coach: Shawn Palmer, Rangeview

Originally selected but unable to play: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil, Eaglecrest; Jermaine Vincent II, Cherokee Trail; Jayden Washington, Eaglecrest; Jordan Whitaker, Smoky Hill; Michael Wolf, Regis Jesuit

