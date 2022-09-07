A trio of athletes are set to join the Eaglecrest High School Athletic & Activities Hall of Fame at a Nov. 17 ceremony.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 — which will be the eighth since the school began to recognize its best and brightest in athletics and activities back in 2014, with a gap in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic — is made up of football star Xavier Lewis and basketball standout TreShawn Wilford (both from the Class of 2013) as well as track & field state champion Serena Johnson of the Class of 2007.

Additionally, 2021 selection Sarah Wire (who was picked for her contributions to the school’s newspaper) will be honored in the ceremony at Heritage Eagle Bend after she was unable to attend last year. The dinner and induction ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. following a cocktail hour. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased by contacting the Eaglecrest athletic department.

Those eligible for the Athletic and Activities Hall of Fame must be graduated from Eaglecrest for at least five years and be nominated by a member of the community. Honorees are selected by a committee of school administrators, members of the community and local media. The three new additions this year will make 37 total members.

A brief bio of the four inductees in the eighth class:

Xavier Lewis, football (Class of 2013)

Although Eaglecrest has a fine tradition of quality student-athletes, Lewis became the school’s first of two all-time winners of the Gold Helmet award — given by The Denver Post to the most outstanding football player on and off the field each year — in 2012. Lewis (a two-time team captain) was a three-time All-Centennial League first team performer on the football field and was an All-State first team selection as a safety in his senior year (when he racked up more than 100 tackles and helped coach Mike Schmitt’s team make the Class 5A quarterfinals), while he also ran at the state track & field meet multiple times. Lewis was courted by several Division I football programs and went on to play at the University of Wyoming.

Serena Johnson, track & field (Class of 2007)

Johnson was outstanding athletically and in the classroom in her time at Eaglecrest, as she posted a career 4.6 Grade Point Average in addition to earning varsity letters for all four years in both track & field and basketball. As a junior, Johnson captured the 2006 Class 5A state championship in the girls shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 2 inches, which won the event by nearly a foot. As a senior, Johnson made a run at the 5A girls discus championship and finished as the runner-up with a throw of 129 feet, 4 inches, while she was third in her quest to defend the shot put title. Both marks remain Eaglecrest records. Johnson went on to compete at Colorado State in shot put, discus and hammer throw and earned Mountain West Conference All-Academic honors in 2009 and 2010.

TreShawn Wilford, basketball/football (Class of 2013)

One of the most talented multi-sport athletes to come through Eaglecrest, Wilford was a force on the basketball court and football field. He was a dynamic guard for coach John Olander’s boys basketball team and scored a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds against Denver East to help lift the Raptors to the 2012-13 Class 5A state championship, while he was an All-State first team pick and was also selected to The Show All-Star Game hosted by the Denver Nuggets. It was the first of two state titles won by the program. Wilford was a three-time All-Centennial League first team performer and went on to start four years at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. Also at Eaglecrest, he was a three-year starter in football as a defensive back and wide receiver.

Sarah Wire, newspaper (Class of 2005) — Holdover from 2021



Wire was the editor-in-chief of the Eagle Quill newspaper as a senior and contributed to the paper for four years, launching a career in journalism that sent her to the University of Missouri and to her current post with the Los Angeles Times as a Congressional reporter. Wire was part of the Times’ team that won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the San Bernardino shooting.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes

