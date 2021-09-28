Rangeview High School has five more soon-to-be members of its Athletics Hall of Fame, as a new class will be added at an induction ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Rangeview Auditorium.

Among the group is a still active coach in Vic Strouse, the school’s former athletic director who currently coaches the boys soccer program, in addition to former athletes Don Parker (Class of 1988), Udie Ekiko (Ruiz, Class of 1993), Robin Hayes (Class of 2004) and Earnest Williams (Class of 1989).

Strouse has coached both the boys and girls soccer teams during his tenure at Rangeview — which stretches back to 1986 — and he guided the girls team to a state championship in 1994.

Ekiko was a key member of the Rangeview track team that won the state championship in the now-defunct Class 6A in 1992 as she won individual titles in the long jump and triple jump, while she teamed with Class of 2020 Rangeview HOF inductee LaTonya Holloway-Pleas on a runner-up 4×400 meter relay team.

Parker starred in baseball at Rangeview and ended up getting taken in the Major League Baseball Draft in 1988 by the Texas Rangers, who selected him in the 47th round.

Williams was a standout running back at Rangeview and went on to play at the University of Oklahoma before he got a shot at making an NFL roster with the Detroit Lions.

Hayes was another in a long line of talented soccer players that came out of Rangeview and the high-scoring striker went on to star at Colorado State-Pueblo, where she was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year in 2007.

The panel that selects the Hall of Fame inductees is made up of Tony Antolini, Michael Boyle, Zeb Carabello, Tim Corby, Michael Hamilton, Merlin Johnson, Shawn Palmer, Lisa Stone and Stephanie Walsh.

CURRENT RANGEVIEW ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Angie Hungerford-Grames, gymnastics (Class of 1997); Joe Burton, athletic director (1983-1996); Terry Taylor Sr., coach (1983-2003); Terry Taylor Jr., basketball (Class of 1985); Jerry Girkin, baseball (Class of 1985); Kevin Herd, cross country (Class of 1989); Dawn Weber, soccer (Class of 1994); Lisa Gurzick-Gross, softball/basketball (Class of 1989); LaTonya Hollaway-Pleas, track & field (Class of 1993)

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes