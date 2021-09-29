Overland High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame will grow Oct. 16 with the addition of eight individuals and a team in a 3 p.m. ceremony slated for the school’s auditorium.

In addition to the 1987 boys gymnastics team — which won a third consecutive state championship — individuals to be inducted are swimmer/gymnast Erik Cook (Class of 1995), multi-sport standout Tony Perea (Class of 1996), volleyball/tennis standout Katie Seawell (Galloway, Class of 1991), football and track star Michael Jennings (Class of 1995), track star Jeremy Rankin (Class of 2009), football/baseball/basketball standout Greg Jones (Class of 1982), wrestling star Dennis Masters (Class of 1991), football and track standout and T.J. Cunningham (Class of 1991).

It will be the third class of inductions in the Overland Hall of Fame, which made its debut in 2018.

Late wrestling, cross country and golf coach Grant Stevens will be honored with a Moment of Remembrance as well.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Banquet can be purchased for $30 on the Overland website (here) or for $40 at the door.

Longtime Denver Post Sports Editor and current Mullen High School sports information director Neil Devlin is scheduled to emcee the ceremony.

OVERLAND ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

2019: Scott Bentley | Class of 1993 | Football & Baseball; Mike Biltimier | Class of 1989 | Baseball, Basketball & Football; Kelley Colvin | Class of 1985 | Basketball, Softball & Volleyball; Eddie Gill | Class of 1996 | Basketball; Matt Jordan | Class of 1994 | Soccer & Basketball; Kate Kelly | Class of 1995 | Basketball, Soccer & Softball; Marci Reitz | Class of 1987 | Soccer & Volleyball; Stacey Ronat | Class of 1992 | Basketball, Soccer & Softball; Brent Salazar | Class of 1998 | Tennis; Emily Severance | Class of 1993 | Tennis; Gary Thompson | Class of 1985 | Football, Baseball & Basketball; James Wright | Class of 1992 | Wrestling; Dan Reid and Todd Rosenzweig | Class of 1992 | Doubles Tennis Team; Kris Nolen | Volleyball Coach 1978–1990

2018: Woodie Smith | Lifetime Trailblazer Award 2018; Sean Moran | Class of 1991 | Football; Brian Kelly | Class of 1994 | Football; Mike Schenbeck | Class of 1984 | Football & Baseball; Bethany Schott | Class of 1998 | Tennis, Basketball & Volleyball; Sprint Medley Relay Team: Kelly Chapan, Kristin Homer, Carolyn Platt, Tammy Booher | Class of 1982 | Track; Jami Long | Class of 1987 | Volleyball; Nancy Blackwell | Class of 1983 | Volleyball, Basketball & Soccer; Sean Hicks | Class of 1989 | Baseball & Football; TJ Schenbeck | Class of 1990 | Baseball; Gary Alexander | Coach of the Year | Gymnastics; Ryan Hume | Class of 1987 | Gymnastics; 1984 Gymnastics Team | Class of 1984 | Gymnastics

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes