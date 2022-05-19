A classic Colorado weather curveball is headed straight for the heart of the spring prep sports postseason.

The snowfall expected to arrive late Friday and Saturday has forced contingencies to be made for the state track meet at Jefferson County Stadium as well as Class 4A and 5A baseball regional tournaments, most of which were to be played Saturday.

With eight, four-team regional tournaments in baseball (5A, here/4A, here), scheduling is all over the board in order to get the tournaments completed. The 5A Region 6 tournament hosted by Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs has been moved to Friday with a 9 a.m. first pitch for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, 5A top-seeded Regis Jesuit has planned to move the Region 1 tournament to Sunday, which is when 10th-seeded Cherokee Trail is also scheduled to play in the Region 7 tournament at Pueblo West. Grandview, the No. 15 seed, is in the Region 8 tournament at No. 2 Legacy that is currently still scheduled for Saturday.

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced a contingency plan for the final day of the state track meet, saying it will monitor conditions and look for the chance to complete the meet on Saturday, but could move its completion to Sunday.

The Class 5A boys lacrosse semifinals and championship game at the University of Denver have been moved from Saturday-Monday to Monday-Friday. Regis Jesuit is involved in that after its quarterfinal victory over Kent Denver Wednesday.

Stay tuned…

— Courtney Oakes, Sports Editor