A serious knee injury derailed Mikenzie Jones’ prep basketball career at Vista PEAK a bit, but she announced some good news Tuesday via social media.

The 6-foot-2 senior front court player, who rehabbed and returned to the Bison following winter break and helped them reach the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, announced her verbal commitment to play at the University of Denver.

“It’s been a long journey, but the journey is just beginning,” Jones said on Twitter. “It’s at this time, I am excited to say that I am committing & continuing my athletic and academic (career) at the University of Denver. GO PIOS!”

Jones was limited to nine games in her junior season and missed the first nine games of this season for coach Howard Payne’s Vista PEAK team. She got back on the court on Jan. 7 and played in the final 16 games for the Bison and averaged 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots per game for a team that lost to Cherry Creek in the second round.

Along with senior teammate Breanna Jefferson — 5A’s leading scorer — Jones is scheduled to represent Vista PEAK at the upcoming A-Town All-Star Game on March 21 at Overland.

— The Colorado High School Activities Association has a new commissioner and it is a familiar face to those in Aurora. Michael Krueger, the highly-regarded district athletic director for the Aurora Public Schools from 2014-2018, emerged from three finalists to be named the 10th commissioner as he takes over for Rhonda Blanford-Green on July 1. Story on Krueger’s hiring, here.

MONDAY, MARCH 7: Dennis York has taken over as Hinkley’s head football coach as he tries to provide stability for a program reeling from the tragic death of former coach T.C. Newland three months earlier. Story on York’s hiring, here.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes