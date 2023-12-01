Another of Aurora’s past standouts in the coaching ranks has gotten the call from the Colorado High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

Terry Taylor Sr., the original coach for the Rangeview High School boys basketball team, is part of the five-member Class of 2024 for the CHSCA Hall of Fame, which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Terry Taylor Sr. coached the Rangeview boys basketball team from 1983-2003, which included a Class 3A state championship victory in 1985. In that season, the Raiders had Taylor Sr.’s son, star guard Terry Jr., on the roster in a run that ended with a 71-45 win over Loveland at McNichols Arena. Taylor Sr. took two other Rangeview teams to championship games and he also served as an assistant for Eaglecrest when it won the 2013 Class 5A state title.

Both Taylors were inducted into the Rangeview Hall of Fame in its inaugural year 2020.

Rounding out the Class of 2024 is Keri Atchison, Bruce Dick, Randy Dreitz and Caryn Jarocki. The group will be inducted at a ceremony on April 15, 2024, at Legacy Campus Great Hall at 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree. Tickets will be available for purchase after Jan. 1 at www.colohsca.org.

Current members of the CHSCA Hall of Fame from Aurora schools since the first induction in 1964: Bill Hinkley (1968), George Barrows (1971), Bob Caviness (1988), Patty Childress (2015), Ken Shaw (2015), Tony Manfredi (2017), Bob Caton (2018), Tony Schenbeck (2018) and Gary Childress (2023).

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes