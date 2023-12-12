A number of state spirit champions were crowned in a variety of categories Dec. 7-9 at the Denver Coliseum and two of the title winners hailed from the Aurora area.



The Eaglecrest hip hop team’s dynastic grip on the discipline continued Dec. 9, as the Raptors completed a three-peat with a competition-best score of 90.975 to finish in front of Arapahoe (90.65) and Broomfield (90.025). It was a big jump in score for coach Cayla Warneke’s team, which was the top qualifier in the semifinals at 86.525.



Eaglecrest has now ruled the hip hop category four times in the past five seasons and it has helped to boost the school’s traditionally strong spirit program to 15 all-time state titles.



A day earlier, Cherokee Trail captured the Class 5A all-girl state cheer championship with a tight victory that brought the program’s first state title since 2017. Coach Kelsey Goodson’s Cougars earned a score of 91.5 points to edge both Douglas County and Chaparral, which each scored 91.2. Grandview also made the finals and scored 90.4 to place fifth.



In the jazz competition, Cherokee Trail scored 85.15 to finish as the runner-up to Mountain Vista (86.125) The 4A/5A Game Day competition took place Dec. 7 with Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

