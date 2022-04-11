Over the past weekend, the eyes of the golf world were on Augusta National Golf Club, where as one of the sport’s greatest spectacles — The Masters — took place.

A week before the major, the national finals of the annual Drive, Chip & Putt competition for boys and girls from across the country in four age groups took place at the venerable venue.

There was Aurora representation in the field in 8th grader Sophia Capua of Vista PEAK Exploratory along with Anthony Chen, a 7th grader at Fox Ridge Middle School, who made the girls 14-15 and boys 12-13 competitions, respectively, for the April 3 finals.

Participants accrue points based on how they rank against the field in the drive, chip and putt events, with their two attempts in each discipline added together.

Capua made it through two rounds of competition on her home course (Murphy Creek G.C.) and then won a regional qualifier at Colorado Golf Club last September to earn one of 10 spots in the national competition, representing the Upper Midwest.

The top performer in each event received championship medals and Capua got one in the chip portion of the competition, where she was the best in the field by more than 10 feet in that discipline. She received her medal from Nancy Lopez, a former star on the LPGA circuit.

In the overall standings, Capua finished fifth as she got 10 points from the chip, five from the putt and two from the drive for a total of 17 that put her fifth overall. Mia Hammond of New Albany, Ohio, won the competition with 28 points.

Chen also made it through the Murphy Creek and Colorado Golf Club qualifiers and nearly won the title in the putt portion. He made a hole-in-one on one of his attempts — which was matched by Michael Jorski of Clarendon Hills, Illinois — and Jorski topped Chen by three inches on the second attempt to win the event.

Chen finished ninth in the overall standings.

Colorado’s other representative in the national finals came in the boys 14-15 category in Columbine High School’s Matai Naqica. Naqica, who lists Aurora as where he was born, finished ninth out of 10 competitors.

