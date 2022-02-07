AURORA | The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday they had chosen Smoky Hill High School graduate Michael McDaniel to fill their open job.

The 38-year-old McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator for San Francisco this past season, a unit that helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams.

McDaniel graduated from Smoky Hill in 2001, went on to play at Yale University as a wide receiver and then got into the professional coaching ranks, where he has accrued more than a decade of experience. He served as an intern with the Denver Broncos under former coach Gary Kubiak.

“Mike is awesome,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told the Associated Press last month. “He really is. He’s kind of that, I don’t want to say the mastermind behind everything, but he’s kind of that guy in the background that doesn’t say a whole ton to a lot of people, but his mind is always moving. The ideas that he comes up with are so fresh and new that it’s a cool guy to have on the staff. …

“He’s a lot smarter than most of us. So he dumbs it down for us and kind of gets us all on the same page.”

The hire of McDaniel is also notable because he is biracial, making him the first minority candidate to be hired for one of a slew of open jobs around the NFL this season.

McDaniel’s hiring comes shortly after the Broncos tabbed Regis Jesuit High School graduate Klint Kubiak as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

