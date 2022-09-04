The Rangeview High School Athletics Hall of Fame is set to grow with a new class that will be inducted in a ceremony at the school Sept. 17.

The Class of 2022 — which is made up of some outstanding former or current athletes, coaches and administrators — will be honored in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony in the school’s auditorium and also will be recognized at Rangeview’s Sept. 29 Homecoming football game.

Inductees in the group will be athletes Lars Van Etten (Class of 1989), Terry Davis (Class of 1993), Katie Termeer (Class of 2004), Corey Nabors (Class of 2006), Davy Armstrong (Class of 2010), Jaleel Awini (Class of 2011), coaches Dave Gonzales and Rob Schurich, game announcer Rich Gomez — who has been with the school since it opened — and athletic secretary Wanda Brynoff.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30: The cutdown day for National Football League teams arrived and the decisions made by several franchises included players with local ties.

Cherokee Trail grad Jacob Martin — a five-year league veteran — earned a spot on the final 53-man roster of the New York Jets. The 26-year-old Martin had been with the Houston Texans for the past three seasons, but the 6-foot-2, 242-pounder is now a member of the Jets.

Regis Jesuit graduate Jack Stoll is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, who again have the 6-4, 247-pound tight end on its regular season roster. Stoll started five games and played in 16 total last season.

Tanner Gentry, a former Grandview star, was on the roster of the Buffalo Bills in the preseason, but was among the final wave of cuts. The Bills brought back Gentry — a 6-1, 193-pound wide receiver who played with star quarterback Josh Allen at the University of Wyoming — on the practice squad, however.

— The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column.

The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.

But Smoky Hill athletic director John Thompson said it was discovered that a player who was academically ineligible had played in the game, requiring the school to self-report the violation to the Colorado High School Activities Association and count the game as a forfeit to the Angels.

“Everybody feels bad about it, but it’s the right thing to do,” Thompson told the Sentinel.

Coach Brandon Alconcel’s team gets another chance to get in the win column in a 4:30 p.m. game Friday at Legacy Stadium where it will take on Rock Canyon, which the Buffaloes faced in a Class 5A playoff game last year that saw the teams combine for more than 100 points.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes