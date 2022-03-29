Brandon Alconcel is set to lead his second Aurora prep football team as head coach, as the former Rangeview coach has been hired at Smoky Hill the school announced Monday.

The hiring ends a six-week search for Smoky Hill to replace Tom Thenell, who had a successful four-season run with the Buffaloes, but revealed in February that he had accepted the job as offensive coordinator at Colorado Mesa University. Thenell led the Smoky Hill program to a 28-13 record and three Class 5A state playoff appearances over the past four seasons.

Alconcel is no stranger to Aurora football, having served as an assistant as Overland before he became the head coach at Rangeview in 2017. He led the Raiders for three seasons with a record of 8-22 before he stepped down after the 2020 season. Alconcel also worked with Eaglecrest in the past.

Aurora has new coaches in place at Cherokee Trail (Justin Jajczyk), Eaglecrest (Mike Schmitt), Hinkley (Dennis York) and Rangeview (Chris Dixon) as well ahead of the new season in the fall.

