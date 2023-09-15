Rangeview High School will welcome some of its greatest former athletes and coaches for induction into its Athletic Hall of Fame is a ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the school.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 — the fourth class total — is comprised of Danny Luriette (Class of 1994, boys golf and baseball), Jeremiah Paige (Class of 2014, basketball), John Tidwell (Class of 2011, football, basketball and baseball), Joy Jenkins (Class of 2000, girls volleyball and basketball), Katie Pham (Class of 2012, track & field, girls volleyball and basketball), Marvin Jones (Class of 1994, football and basketball), Yvette Hendrian (Class of 1989, softball), Tom Clemen (Class of 1997, wrestling), Lisa Stone (coach, girls basketball, volleyball and golf) and TJ Henderson (coach, cross country and track & field).

The inductees will be honored during Rangeview’s Homecoming football game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium and then again at the Saturday ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

RANGEVIEW’S ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2022: Davy Armstrong (Class of 2010); Jaleel Awini (Class of 2011); Wanda Brynoff (athletic secretary); Rich Gomez (public address announcer); Terry Davis (Class of 1993); Dave Gonzales (coach); Corey Nabors (Class of 2006); Katie Termeer (Class of 2004); Lars Van Etten (Class of 1989)

2021: Don Parker (Class of 1988); Udie Ekiko (Ruiz) (Class of 1993); Robin Hayes (Class of 2004); Vic Strouse (coach and athletic director); Earnest Williams (Class of 1989); Rob Schurich (coach)

2020: Jerry Girkin (Class of 1985), Terry Taylor Jr. (Class of 1985), Kevin Herd (Class of 1989), Lisa Gurzick (Grosz) (Class of 1989), Terry Taylor Sr. (coach), Latanya Holloway (Pleas) (Class of 1993), Dawn Weber (Class of 1994), Joe Burton (athletic director), Angela Hungerford (Gramse) (Class of 1997)

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes