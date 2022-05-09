The postseason is ahead in a variety of spring sports, as the Colorado High School Activities Association released a variety of state tournament brackets Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Aurora teams qualified to keep playing in Class 4A and 5A boys and girls lacrosse as well as 5A girls soccer in playoffs that begin on Tuesday.

The highest seed of any of the city’s state qualifiers comes in boys lacrosse, where Regis Jesuit received the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoff bracket. The Raiders made sure they got that top seed — which brings with it a bye in the first round and the chance to play two home games before the semifinals at the University of Denver — with a 10-6 victory over Cherry Creek Saturday night at Stutler Bowl.

The Raiders are joined by 11th-seeded Cherokee Trail and 15th-seeded Grandview in the 5A boys lacrosse postseason (bracket and schedule, here), while Rangeview represents Aurora in the 4A boys lacrosse state tournament (bracket and schedule, here).

The 5A and 4A girls lacrosse brackets include one city qualifier apiece with Cherokee Trail earning a spot in the 4A postseason (bracket and schedule, here) and Regis Jesuit securing a spot in the 5A playoffs (bracket and schedule, here).

A handful of Aurora teams made it into the 32-team 5A girls soccer playoffs, but only one will play a home game in the first round in fourth-seeded Grandview, the Centennial League champion. Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit all play at higher-seeded opponents Tuesday (bracket and schedule, here).

