AURORA | With conditions deteriorating due to continued snowfall, Cherry Creek Schools canceled all after school activities competition Tuesday, which included a significant amount of competition in girls swimming.

One of those meet was Grandview and Cherokee Trail, which has unofficially been pushed back a day to Wednesday. Eaglecrest had been scheduled to play host to Smoky Hill and Overland was to visit Cherry Creek in other competitions involving district schools.

Regis Jesuit girls swim coach Nick Frasersmith confirmed that the Raiders’ 4 p.m. dual meet with Rock Canyon is on as scheduled as is Regis Jesuit’s 3:30 p.m. ice hockey contest against Mountain Vista at Family Sports Center.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes