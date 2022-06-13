The Aurora Public Schools connection to the Colorado High School Activities Association grew stronger with the addition of John Sullivan, who has been hired as an assistant commissioner to the statewide governing body.

Michael Krueger — a former APS Athletic Director — takes over as CHSAA’s new commissioner in July and his staff will now include Sullivan, who was announced as a new hire on Monday morning in a press release.

Sullivan is a longtime APS coach and administrator, who has most recently served as athletic director at Vista PEAK.

“I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing people as a coach and athletic director and I look forward to expanding that work throughout Colorado,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I am beyond excited for the opportunity with the current CHSAA team and assuming my role with them.”

Before he was Vista PEAK’s athletic director, Sullivan served as the school’s head football coach — and led the program to its first-ever state playoff appearance in the spring season of 2021 — and also coached a variety of boys and girls sports at Rangeview.

Already a member of CHSAA’s Football Committee, Sullivan is now expected to take over duties overseeing the sport as well as baseball and wrestling.

“John is a veteran educator, coach and athletics and activities administrator who brings passion, experience and a humble heart to this important role,” Krueger said in a statement.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes