Graham Ike left Overland High School to play basketball at the University of Wyoming despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic as well as an injury that kept him out of the majority of his senior season.

The former Trailblazers’ big man has helped bring about big growth in the Cowboys since returning to health, however, and he has been a key this season as they qualified for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time since 2015.

When the tournament selections were revealed Sunday, Wyoming (25-8) received a No. 12 seed and ended up in the East Region, where it will play another 12 seed — Indiana — on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner moves into a Thursday matchup against fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (25-7).

The 6-foot-9 Ike has started all 32 games for Wyoming this season and the sophomores is the team leader in scoring average at 19.6 points per game as well as rebounding at 9.6 per contest.

Another former Aurora prep star is on the Wyoming roster in Smoky Hill graduate Kenny Foster, who has missed all but the first nine games of the season due to injury.

