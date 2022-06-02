Sienna Betts, who helped the Grandview High School girls basketball team win the Class 5A state championship as a freshman (story, here), earned her way into a group of 16 finalists to make the USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team roster.

Forty players were invited to three days of trials in Colorado Springs and Betts was the only Colorado prep player among the invitees. She was also one of only seven players from the Class of 2025 in the group and the only one to make it into the group of finalists, which were otherwise from the graduating classes of 2023 and 2024.

USA Basketball sent out a release Wednesday night with the 12-player roster for the U17 squad — which will represent the country at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup July 9-17 in Debrecen, Hungary — and the 6-foot-4 Betts was not selected.

USA Basketball said the finalists and final roster were picked by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee. Interestingly enough, two of the players on the 12-player roster come from La Jolla Country Day School in California, which Betts and Grandview defeated in December at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Another U17 selection came from Hopkins High School in Minnesota, which the Wolves also played in a nationally-televised tournament.

Betts, a sophomore-to-be at Grandview, made the all-conference second team in the rugged Centennial League in her debut varsity season and averaged 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game.

Betts’ older sister, Lauren (a recent graduate and Stanford University signee), earned gold medals with USA Basketball’s U16 National Team in 2019 and in 2021 with the U19 World Cup team.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes