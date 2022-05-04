The girls tennis season has been plagued by weather this spring and Wednesday was no different, as it intervened in regional play.

Aurora Central, Gateway and Vista PEAK were all part of the Class 4A Region 2 tournament hosted by Kent Denver and a few players got onto the courts Wednesday morning (at Kent Denver and at Thomas Jefferson, where three doubles positions were slated to play) before rain forced it to be postponed for the day.

Eaglecrest’s play in the 5A Region 1 tournament at Cherry Creek also fell victim to the weather.

The majority of Aurora teams are slated to play in various regionals beginning Thursday.

SUNDAY, MAY 1: Kevin Gausman used to throw a lot of strikes while pitching for the Grandview High School baseball team, but he has taken it to a new level this season.

The current Toronto Blue Jays hurler threw seven innings and scattered six hits with 10 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros Sunday and in the process extended a historic start to the season.

The 31-year-old Gausman allowed zero walks and did not surrender a home run, which is something he hasn’t done in 31 2/3 innings over five starts to open the season. That impressive feat had not been accomplished in Major League Baseball by anybody in 116 years according to MLB Stats, which said the last starting pitcher (with a minimum of 20 innings pitched) to do it was Cy Young — for whom MLB’s top pitching award is named — back in 1906.

“Obviously it’s cool, but I’ve got another start in five days,” Gausman told the Associated Press afterwards.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters afterwards that Gausman’s split-fingered fastball was particularly effective to his hitters.

“His split, we couldn’t pick it up,” Baker said.

Gausman (now 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA) is paying dividends on the five-year, $110-million contract that Toronto gave him as a free agent (story, here). He has pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco in his MLB career.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes