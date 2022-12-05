Gary Childress, who had stints with three different prep boys basketball programs in Aurora — primarily at Grandview — is among seven members of the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The CHSCA announced its 59th class Monday and Childress will join Kelly Cowan, Gail Crawford, Jess Downey, LaVerne Huston, Gary Osse and Ron Shepherd in a group of veteran coaches that will be honored at an induction ceremony on April 17, 2023, at Cielo Castle Pines. Tickets available soon at www.colohsca.org.

Childress, who was long active in the CHSCA and served as its president at one point, has a 524-366 career record as a prep head coach. He began his coaching career in 1979-80 at Limon and also coached at Yuma and Palisade and in Ferndale, Washington, while he spent a season as an assistant at Colorado Mesa before he was hired as Grandview’s original coach in 1998. Childress — who coached at Grandview while his wife, Patty, coached the girls volleyball program — spent 16 seasons with the Wolves and amassed a 216-165 record with three Class 5A Final Four appearances.

His second Aurora program was Vista PEAK, which he guided to 57 wins over three seasons — during which he passed the 500-win milestone — and made it to the 4A Sweet 16 twice. Childress sat out a year before he accepted the job at Cherokee Trail, which he held for the past three seasons.

When he reached the 500-win mark, Colorado High School Activities Association records showed he was only the 11th Colorado coach to reach or surpass that mark.

Childress joins his wife, Patty, in the CHSCA Hall of Fame as she was inducted in 2015 after a career that saw her lead Grandview to 10 5A state championship matches.

GARY CHILDRESS’ COACHING RECORD

1979-80: Limon – 19-5 (State tournament consolation championship); 1980-81: Limon – 20-4 (State tournament 3rd place); 1981-82: Yuma – 8-9; 1982-83: Yuma – 10-9; 1983-84: Yuma – 13-8; 1984-85: Yuma – 17-7 (State tournament Great 8); 1985-86: Yuma – 17-5; 1986-87: Yuma – 17-3; 1987-88: Yuma – 12-8; 1988-89: Yuma – 15-5; 1989-90: Yuma – 23-1 (State tournament Final Four); 1990-91:Ferndale, Wash. – 13-9; 1991-92: Palisade – 8-11; 1992-93: Palisade – 11-10; 1993-94: Palisade – 9-11; 1994-95: Palisade – 9-11; 1995-96: Palisade – 13-7; 1996-97: Ferndale, Wash. – 6-14; 1997-98: Assistant at Mesa St. College; 1998-99: Grandview – 10-11; 1999-2000: Grandview – 12-9; 2000-01:Grandview – 6-14; 2001-02: Grandview – 12-9; 2002-03: Grandview – 19-5 (State tournament Final Four); 2003-04: Grandview – 6-14; 2004-05: Grandview – 18-9 (State tournament Final Four); 2005-06: Grandview – 20-7 (State tournament Final Four); 2006-07: Grandview – 14-10; 2007-08: Grandview – 13-12; 2008-09: Grandview – 11-14; 2009-2010: Grandview – 16-10 (State tournament Great 8); 2010-11: Grandview – 11-14; 2011-12: Grandview – 16-9 (State tournament Sweet 16); 2012-13: Grandview – 16-8; 2013-14: Grandview – 15-10 (State tournament Sweet 16); 2014-15: Vista PEAK — 18-6; 2015-16: Vista PEAK — 19-6 (State tournament Sweet 16); 2016-17: Vista PEAK — 20-5 (State tournament Sweet 16); 2019-20: Cherokee Trail — 4-19; 2020-21: Cherokee Trail — 1-13; 2021-22: Cherokee Trail — 7-15. Total: 524-366

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes