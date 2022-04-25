On a beach far, far away from Aurora, two former city prep standouts helped Colorado Mesa University earn a Division II national championship.

Cherokee Trail graduate Savannah Spitzer and Rangeview grad Sierra Hunt — both sophomores — contributed heavily for the Mavericks, who took to the DII beach volleyball crown at the AVCA Small College Championships April 16 at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Florida.

Matches consist of competition for five pairings with a point awarded for each win.

Colorado Mesa defeated Spring Hill College (out of Mobile, Alabama) 3-1 in the championship match after taking down defending DII champion Tampa in the semifinals. In the championship-winning competition, Hunt and partner Ara Norwood (who hails from Ridgway, Colorado) scored the first point for the Mavericks with a 21-12, 21-18 win in their match as the No. 4 pair. They were 5-1 in the tournament.

Spitzer and partner Hahni Johnson — the team’s No. 1 pair — did not need to play in the championship match, but received All-American honors. The duo was 3-2 in their five matches at the tournament.

A total of 34 teams from NCAA Division II and Division III plus NAIA and Two-Year Colleges took part in the AVCA Small College Championships, which began in 2018.

It’s been a good year for former Aurora prep athletes at Colorado Mesa. Back in March, Rangeview graduate Isaiah Cheeks — who competed with the Aurora Public Schools co-op team — won the Division II national championship in 3-meter diving (story, here).

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes