No matter which team ends up on the winning end of Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game — the University of Michigan or the University of Washington — it will be big for at least one former Aurora-area prep football star.

The No. 1-seeded Wolverines and No. 2-seeded Huskies — both undefeated at 14-0 and coming off drama-filled victories — are set to meet in Houston (5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN) to decide the national title and that will mean a ring for one local.

Among five total former Colorado prep players in the mix between the two teams are former Eaglecrest standout lineman Reece Atteberry and ex-Regis Jesuit linebacker Hayden Moore for Michigan and former Grandview offensive line standout Zach Henning for Washington.

Atteberry, a 6-foot-5, 309-pounder, signed with Michigan out of Eaglecrest High School in 2020 and is a three-year letterwinner for the Wolverines. He played on the offensive line for his first three seasons, then was moved over to the defensive line as a senior. Atteberry made his defensive debut on Sept. 2, 2023, against Eastern Carolina University and has played in 13 games this season on defense as well as special teams. He has been credited with three total tackles and a quarterback hurry.

While at Eaglecrest, Atteberry helped the Raptors make it to the Class 5A state championship game in 2017 where they lost to Pomona.

The Wolverines have another former Aurora standout in Moore, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound freshman linebacker. Moore has been a scout team player for Michigan this season and has not appeared in a game.

Three offensive linemen — Andrew Gentry (Columbine H.S.), Drake Nugent (Highlands Ranch H.S.) and Connor Jones (Palmer Ridge H.S.) — are others on Michigan’s roster that have Colorado prep roots.

Henning is a 6-5, 292-pound offensive linemen for Washington, who he signed with out of Grandview last December after he helped the Wolves make the 5A quarterfinals. He has not appeared in a game this season for the Huskies.

Another offensive lineman, Roger Rosengarten of Valor Christian H.S., is also on the Washington roster. The 6-6, 300-pound Rosengarten has started every game at right tackle for the Huskies.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes