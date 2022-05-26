Considering she just got a state championship ring the previous day, Isa Dillehay knows her ring size exactly.

On Tuesday, the Grandview High School junior multi-sport standout slipped on the ring she got for helping the girls basketball team win the Class 5A state championship and just two months later, is in line for another.

Dillehay started and played significant minutes for the Grandview girls soccer team, which rallied from a 1-0 deficit with three goals in the second half by junior Naomi Clark (story, here) for a 3-1 win over Broomfield at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

In the stands were several of her basketball teammates — Lauren and Sienna Betts and Marya Hudgins among them — who called out “That’s two!” and took pictures of Dillehay holding the soccer trophy.

“I would say they rate about the same,” Dillehay said afterwards. “I love these girls just as much as I love my basketball girls, but it is so much sweeter to win twice.”

Dillehay played a key role on the basketball team as a reserve, where coach Josh Ulitzky considered her a “gamechanger” for her ability to play defense and keep plays alive, which were key to the championship run (story, here).

The soccer title was the frosting on top of a cake that already had plenty on top of it.

“It’s been an amazing year,” Dillehay said.

Indeed.

