AURORA | A significant storm is anticipated to be in effect as National Signing Day arrives in Aurora on Wednesday, which is already having a major impact on the big day.

Cherokee Trail High School and Grandview High School both chose to shift its ceremonies from Wednesday morning to Friday morning. Grandview will now recognize 37 student athletes in eight sports at 7 a.m., while Cherokee Trail has 33 athletes in 12 sports set to be recognized at 7:45 a.m.

Regis Jesuit is scheduled to have a mid-day ceremony or earlier if the school has a late start, but will shift it to Thursday if the school is closed Wednesday.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1: The Colorado State-Pueblo football program is set to harvest a great deal of Aurora’s top talent when National Signing Day arrives Wednesday.

The ThunderWolves have a tradition of looking locally already — with 15 current players listing Aurora as their hometown — and will further bolster those numbers when 10 players from six city programs have committed to sign with the Division II program.

Three of those signees will come from Grandview in Moosah Alsaffar, Evan Johnson and Kahden Rullo, who helped the Wolves make it to the Class 5A state semifinals in the fall. Alsaffar — a standout running back — is also scheduled to sign with Colorado State-Pueblo’s track program at the same time.

The Vista PEAK tandem of Jordan Mayfield and Bryson Torrie also has committed to Colorado State-Pueblo, which is also in line to gain the services of Cherokee Trail’s Logan Brook and Michael Hemingway (who is also to sign for track), Eaglecrest’s Mason Harris, Rangeview’s Austin Appiah and Regis Jesuit’s Jayden Franklin.

The ThunderWolves — coached by John Wristen — finished 6-5 last season.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes