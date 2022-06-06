The 66th edition of the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games — which honor top senior athletes from across the state in eight sports — return to the campus of Colorado State-Pueblo for a week beginning June 6.

Athletes and coaches have the opportunity to stay on the campus and go through practices and competition to recognize their accomplishments in their final seasons of competition in high school.

Aurora has recently graduated athletes or coaches in several of the sports, including boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, football, softball and spirit.

The Blue Team in the four-team boys basketball competition includes a pair of Rangeview teammates in KK Stroter and Elijah Thomas, while Vista PEAK’s Breanna Jefferson is on the Red Team in the girls basketball.

The South Team roster for the All-State football game includes Rangeview’s DeMario Williams, while Eaglecrest has selections in boys wrestling (Keegan Beckford, 120 pounds) and girls wrestling (Savannah Smith, 111 pounds), while Olivia Philson represents Cherokee Trail in spirit.

New Smoky Hill coach Brennan Brown is on the coaching staff of one of the teams for the All-State softball game.