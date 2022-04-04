The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the death of longtime associate commissioner Tom Robinson Monday.

Robinson — a former star athlete in his prep days at Regis Jesuit High School (before it moved to Aurora) and then a longtime teacher and coach there — was the first African-American administrator in the history of the CHSAA, the state’s governing body for athletics and activities.

Robinson had been large in the growth of boys and girls golf in Colorado and he had also been in charge of overseeing officials as well. He also the president of the National Association of Sports Officials and replay coordinator for the Big-12 Conference.

The organization said Robinson — who had announced he would retire at the end of the school year as had Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green — died after a “short battle with multiple diagnoses.”

“I’ve met so many great people along the way,” Robinson said back in December when he announced his retirement. “The CHSAA, a unique set of people dedicated to education-based activities and athletics, made my life fuller and more whole.”

“Tom was an inspiration in so many ways,” CHSAA assistant commissioner Bethany Brookens said in CHSAA’s story. “He taught me how to play golf, he and Cleo (his wife, Cleo Parker-Robinson) taught us all how to have a wonderful and successful marriage, he taught me the officials mechanics for basketball and he gave me loyal friendship and a respect for all people. An incredible, ethical, good man and mentor; I miss Tom greatly already.”

Full CHSAA story on Robinson’s passing, here.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes