While much of Tuesday’s softball action got wiped out by weather, the Smoky Hill softball team got in its road contest against Fossil Ridge.

The original opening game for Brennan Brown as head coach got postponed Monday, but the Buffaloes got on the diamond against the SaberCats, the 2020 Class 5A state champions and a semifinal team last season.

Smoky Hill fell 13-0 in four innings and found offense hard to come by, as senior Elliana Trujillo and junior Danika Wood managed the only two hits in the contest. Wood started on the mound against a potent Fossil Ridge offense.

MONDAY, AUG. 15: For the fourth time, the Denver Broncos will team with the Colorado High School Activities Association to host a football and fall sports and activities media day at Empower Field at Mile High.

Monday’s event will take place in the home venue of the Broncos and will include the presence of 20 of Colorado’s top returning football teams — from Class 5A to 6-man — including local representation from Grandview, which made last season’s 5A semifinals. The football teams — as well as a variety of other invitees in fall sports and activities — will run through a press conference with questions asked by local media.

Additionally, they will take a tour of Empower Field, have professional photos taken while in uniform and go through a social media training session with the Broncos.

Locals expected to be among the fall sports contingent are MaryKate Berg of the two-time defending state champion Regis Jesuit field hockey team, Kayla Bryant representing Cherokee Trail spirit (dance/cheer) and Eaglecrest’s Jakye Nunley in Student Leadership.

Also onhand will be new CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger, the former Aurora Public Schools Athletic Director who has taken over the lead of the state’s governing body for athletics and activities.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes