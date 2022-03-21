Fran Belibi and the Stanford women’s basketball team have now taken two steps towards defending the national championship it won a year ago.

The former Regis Jesuit High School star provided a major highlight Friday night when she threw down a fastbreak dunk during a big win for top-seeded Stanford in its NCAA women’s tournament opener, then she was part of the Cardinal’s rout of Kansas Sunday that advanced it into the Sweet 16.

Belibi registered five points and had five rebounds on a night in which teammate Lexi Hull scored a career-high 36 points as Stanford won its 22nd straight game. The Cardinal move into a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Maryland on March 25 in Spokane, Washington.

— While Belibi’s team moved on, another former Aurora prep star’s run came to an end in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament when Addison O’Grady’s second-seeded University of Iowa team fell victim to Creighton.

O’Grady, a former Grandview High School standout, logged eight minutes for the Hawkeyes in a tough 64-62 second round loss for the Hawkeyes on their home floor in Iowa City, Iowa.

