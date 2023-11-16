Two Aurora high schools will be represented Friday when the Colorado High School Activities Association holds the state tournament for Unified Bowling.

Aurora Central and Rangeview head to Bowlero Englewood (4900 S. Federal Blvd.) along with 25 other teams from around the state for the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. for spectators, who must purchase tickets online.

The top three teams (by total pinfall) from nine different regional tournaments held last week earned berths in the state tournament and the Trojans and Raiders both came out of Region 3 along with Cherry Creek. It was a regional loaded with local teams, as Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley and Vista PEAK Prep also were the regional held Nov. 8 at Bowlero Aurora.

Unified Bowling competition consists of every team bowling five three-player co-ed/modified Baker Games. According to CHSAA, Baker Games involve players alternating every roll until the end of the game, regardless of the outcome of the previous ball thrown.

According to CHSAA’s Championship Program, the Aurora Central team is coached by Bailey Bloomfield with team members Christian Marquez Coronado (a junior), seniors James Neblett, Benjamin Mukulungu and Kadin Kalins and sophomore Dana Castro Santos.

The Rangeview team is coached by Michael Lubet and includes seniors Isaac Hazen, Julio Moreno Ibarra and Jacob (Isaiah) Aviles along with freshmen Sophia Petrucelli and Anaya Travick.

Rangeview continues its tradition as it will compete in the state tournament for the fourth time in as many years — placing seventh (out of 17 teams) in 2022, eighth (out of 12 teams) in 2021 and fourth (out of nine teams) in 2020 — while it will be Aurora Central’s first trip.

Eaglecrest qualified for the state tournament in 2021 and 2022.

The top two teams at the state tournament will receive trophies, while Special Olympics Colorado will present medals to the individuals on both teams (gold for the championship team, silver for the runner-up).

