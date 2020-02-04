1 of 4

AURORA | After a spate of cancellations Monday evening, schools and government agencies are mostly open Tuesday, but many are announcing delays for the day.

“Cherry Creek School District will be on a delayed start due to weather conditions,” school officials said in a statement. “Elementary school bus pick-up and school start times will be delayed 60 minutes. High school and middle school bus pick-up and school start times will be delayed 90 minutes. Before-school child care will operate on a normal schedule.”

Aurora Public Schools announced schools would run delay openings one hour on Tuesday.

“For those students who ride the bus, school buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school,” officials said in a statement

Preschool programs are also delayed. Before school care begins at their normal times.

Schools will still end at their regular times, officials said.

The National Weather Service predicts that light snow will continue through most of the day, ending at about 5 p.m. New snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected. A high near 15 degrees is predicted.

Aurora has not announced any closures as of 6 a.m., but officials said recreation centers could open late on Tuesday.

A Monday city council meeting was cancelled.

The council was set to consider a corporate tax incentive, social services funding and a task force for police controversies at the cancelled meeting.

Police said the city is on accident alert, meaning that anyone involved in a traffic accident is asked to exchange information with drivers and report the incident later, unless there are injuries or one of the cars is immobilized.

Arapahoe County announced all buildings and programs would open late on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Adams County also delayed opening on Tuesday until 9:30 a.m.

— KARA MASON AND GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writers