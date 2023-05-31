AURORA | Want to have fun for a good cause? Tickets are still available for Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism’s annual Karaoke FUNRaiser, which takes place this year on Saturday, June 3.

The event will raise money for the nonprofit, which works with young people of color in Aurora and Denver, and will celebrate honorees recognized by YAASPA for their work in the community.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale and will include food, karaoke and live music.



Tickets are $20 for current students and $55 for the general public and are available online. Sponsorships are also available for purchase. Children 12 and under are free.