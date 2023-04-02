Woman shot, critically injured Saturday evening near Del Mar Park

AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot and critically injured Saturday evening somewhere in the area of Del Mar Park, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. somewhere near East Sixth Avenue and Del Mar Parkway, police said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and was reportedly in critical condition, according to a police tweet.

“There is no suspect description at this time,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.