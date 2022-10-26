Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo

AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood.

Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Naja Jayleen Shumock. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting took place in the 4100 block of South Mobile Circle in Aurora on Oct. 23, but it’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police say officers were called to the Mission Viejo address at about 2 p.m. to respond to a shooting. They reportedly found Shumock, who was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries. She died at the hospital.

It’s not clear how many times Shumock was shot or where on her body she was shot.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for an award and can remain anonymous.