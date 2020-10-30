Voter turnout high in Adams County, no reports of voter intimidation

AURORA | More than 2 million Coloradans have already cast a ballot in the general election, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a Friday call with reporters, surpassing the turnout in the state and presidential primary.

That includes over a 50% turnout in Adams County, according to county clerk and recorder Josh Zygielbaum.

“Activity is high and people have heard the message to vote early,” he said.

Voting centers in the county will not be affected by the new level three restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, and voters can cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Zygielbaum said.

To provide more time for people to vote, the county will be keeping open the voting location at Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana St., on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A full list of voting centers and times for Adams County can be found at adamsvotes.com, and for Arapahoe County at arapahoevotes.com.

Zygielbaum and Griswold stressed that election interference of any kind will not be tolerated, and Aurora NAACP president Omar Montgomery, who ran for mayor last year, asked local residents not to be afraid to exercise their right to vote.

He invoked the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who fought “for every single person in this country to have the right to cast a ballot so that their voice will be heard.”

In partnership with the Denver NAACP, the chapter will be participating in a get out the vote vehicle caravan 12 p.m. on Sunday beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park in Denver and ending at MLK Library in Aurora. The caravan will drop off any ballots that it has and hand out Halloween goodie bags to kids.

If any Aurora residents experience voter intimidation, Montgomery said they are welcome to contact the NAACP and the chapter will reach out to the Secretary of State’s office.

Zygielbaum said that his office has not been made aware of any attempts at voter intimidation in the county, but that any reports will be seriously investigated.

More than physical intimidation, “one of our biggest threats is disinformation,” Griswold said. She asked people to make sure they get election information from a reliable source, such as the Secretary of State’s office or their local county clerk.

Overall, Griswold said she expects the state to have a normal Election Day. It is predicted that Colorado will have 70%-80% of its ballots counted on election night, though if more people vote on Election Day than expected that number may be slightly lower.