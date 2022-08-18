Virtual town hall on how to advocate for gun violence prevention slated for Aug. 24

AURORA | State Rep. Tom Sullivan will be holding a virtual town hall on gun violence prevention Wednesday, where he will be joined by fellow Democrats Congressmen Jason Crow and Joe Neguse.

Sullivan currently serves as the state representative for Colorado’s 37 House District, and is running for the state Senate District 27 seat. An Air Force veteran, Sullivan entered politics after his son Alex was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. He’s been a strong advocate for gun safety legislation, including the passage of Colorado’s red flag law.

Sullivan said most recently that he plans to introduce a bill next legislative session that would raise the age to purchase an assault-style gun from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

The virtual meeting will take place over Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and will discuss “how best to advocate for gun violence prevention,” according to Sullivan’s campaign.

The town hall meeting comes amid new legal challenges from gun rights activist groups that allege some Colorado gun control laws are unconstitutional.

Along with Crow and Neguse, Sullivan will be joined by Shannon Watts, founder of national gun safety organization Moms Demand Action, and T. Christian Heyne, vice president of policy for gun violence prevention advocacy group Brady United.

Sullivan’s campaign was endorsed by Brady’s Political Action Committee last week.

“Sullivan’s record as a leader for gun violence prevention is unimpeachable and began long before his time as a legislator. As an elected official, Rep. Sullivan has an unparalleled record of fighting for change deeply rooted in personal experience,” the organization said in a news release.

Information on tickets and how to register is available online at secure.actblue.com/donate/gvptownhall.