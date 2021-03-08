VIDEO: Aurora police searching for leads after group assaults man, 82, in parked car

AURORA | Aurora police are asking members of the public to help identify a quintet of people suspected of assaulting an older man in his car late last month.

Police on Friday released surveillance camera footage of the incident, which occurred at 6:48 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 3100 block of Quari Street in the city’s Morris Heights neighborhood.

The video shows five hooded figures approach a white vehicle stopped on the side of the road and open the driver’s side door.

CAN YOU HELP US ID?

On 2/26 @ 6:48p in the 3100 blk. of Quari St. a man, 82, was assaulted in his car by 5 susp's. The vict's car alarm caused the susp's to flee. The susp's face Att Robb & Aslt on AtRisk Adult felonies. Plz send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/FcwsCGmiCm — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 5, 2021

The driver, an 82-year-old man, was subsequently assaulted, police said. Authorities did not provide details on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police said the group of five suspects fled the area after a short time because the driver’s car alarm was activated.

Investigators are planning on levying the felony charges of attempted robbery and assault on an at-risk adult against the suspects if they are apprehended, according to tweets.

Detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to this incident last month to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.